Piper Sandler Downgrades Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) to Neutral

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 110,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $189,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.90 per share, with a total value of $249,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $648,336. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.