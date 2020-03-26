Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

