Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

MTB stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,454,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

