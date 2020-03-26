Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,687. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,234,276.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

