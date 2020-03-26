Piper Sandler Weighs in on UMB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for UMB Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

