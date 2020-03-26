Pirate Chain Price Up 4% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $14,403.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 151,879,436 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

