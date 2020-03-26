Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Cut to Speculative Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) was downgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PTG opened at C$1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82. Pivot Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

