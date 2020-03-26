Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 253 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PVT remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Thursday. Pivotal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pivotal Acquisition

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

