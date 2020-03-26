PIVX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $595,949.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $13.52 million and approximately $595,949.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003528 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, Graviex, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016430 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Livecoin, Coinroom, Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, Trade By Trade, Bisq and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

