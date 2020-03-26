PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0021 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $4,439.91 and approximately $62.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

