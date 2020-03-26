Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the February 27th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PLBC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 19.63%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.