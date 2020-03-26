Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Financial Survey

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phoenix Tree and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pluralsight 0 2 8 0 2.80

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $22.61, indicating a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Pluralsight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight -35.65% -47.40% -12.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 2.10 N/A N/A N/A Pluralsight $316.91 million 5.46 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -12.45

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pluralsight.

Summary

Pluralsight beats Phoenix Tree on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

