PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.77. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

PlusTherapeuticsInc . Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

