PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,416,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 393,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $10.87 on Thursday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.