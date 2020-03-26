PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) PT Lowered to $40.00

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PNM stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

