POA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, POA has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Bibox. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $239,970.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About POA

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

