Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 222,585 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 442.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Acceleron Pharma worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1,325.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 13,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.03. 535,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.