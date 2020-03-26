Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 43,433 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,433 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.63% of SJW Group worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.22. 110,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,505. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

