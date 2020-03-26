Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Teladoc Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after buying an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $17.39 on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 5,849,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,815. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $176.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.