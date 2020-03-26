Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.17.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $19.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

