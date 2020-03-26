Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of GDS worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GDS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.34.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

