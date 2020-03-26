Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Alleghany worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y stock traded up $44.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $559.97. 78,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $688.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $761.94. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Y. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

