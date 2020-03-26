Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $7.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.96. 4,191,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

