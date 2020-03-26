Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,879,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Nexstar Media Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 835,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,490. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $37,279.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,132.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.