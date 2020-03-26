Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 198,870 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,624,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 1,564,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $99,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

