Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,298 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.29% of Ichor worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 822,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,768. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock worth $528,796 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

