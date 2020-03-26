Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,715,376 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Wendys worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendys by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Wendys by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of Wendys stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,668,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,810. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

