Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $14.48 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,182 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. 5,180,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.