Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $15.84 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $15,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.67. 3,721,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

