Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.59 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of PDC Energy worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

PDCE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,746. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $721.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

