Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.28 Million Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Total were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Total by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 833,356 shares of company stock worth $4,854,345 and sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Total stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,558,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

