Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 2,076.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 356,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.80. 3,884,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

