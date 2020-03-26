Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488,387 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Sibanye Gold worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,234,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,232,000 after buying an additional 3,093,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,641,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 1,568,002 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

SBGL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 6,417,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $13.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

