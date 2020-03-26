Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,224 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $9,311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

Citigroup stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,526,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

