Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Western Digital worth $16,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Western Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 579.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.29. 8,745,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,183. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,832. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

