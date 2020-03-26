Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,432 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KSU. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $190.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.59.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.48. 1,533,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.65. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

