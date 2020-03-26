Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $16.95 Million Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of IPG Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 472,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,788. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

