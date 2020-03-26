Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 6,519 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,447.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 2,454,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,738. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

