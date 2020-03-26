Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14,713.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,277 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Echostar worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SATS stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 462,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Echostar’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

