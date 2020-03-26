Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9,046.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of TreeHouse Foods worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.