Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,965 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Childrens Place worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

PLCE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 1,270,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

