Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 184,250 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,250 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Helen of Troy worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,601. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

