Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 556,574 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 556,574 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Integra Lifesciences worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 774.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,571 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 202,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of IART stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 968,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.