Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 68,589 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,589 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.05% of Bandwidth worth $15,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 126,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after buying an additional 247,692 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 472,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,290,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,302,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,008. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 644.00 and a beta of 0.73. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

