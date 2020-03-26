Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 721,100 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after buying an additional 2,593,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after buying an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,235,000 after buying an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.95. 5,019,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

