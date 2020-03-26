Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 798,891 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 914,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,891 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Pluralsight worth $15,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after buying an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth about $66,505,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the third quarter worth about $16,192,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 151.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 791,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 787,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 365,537 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 3,258,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,928 shares of company stock worth $1,464,328. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

