Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $12.90 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,793,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $6.34 on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 1,355,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,492. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

