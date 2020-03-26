Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $15.11 Million Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,889,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $8.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.19. 2,725,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

