Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Inogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.89. 697,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,952. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

