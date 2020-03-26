Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,190,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,429,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

